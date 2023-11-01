Unibot Crypto Project Exploited for Over $600,000

A Telegram trading bot crypto project that was launched earlier this year has fallen victim to a significant exploit, resulting in a loss of more than $600,000. The exploit, identified as a token approval exploit, has raised concerns about the vulnerability of such platforms.

The team behind the Unibot (UNIBOT) crypto project has acknowledged the hack and assured users that steps are being taken to contain the issue. They have paused the router associated with the hack and are currently conducting investigations to understand the full extent of the breach.

UniBot, also known as “the Fastest Telegram Uniswap Sniper,” is designed to facilitate the trading of crypto tokens on Uniswap v3. Developed the Singapore-based crypto investment platform Diamond Protocol, UniBot operates as a Leveraged Liquidity Provision (LLP) platform.

This recent exploit has had a significant impact on UniBot, with the platform experiencing a 16% drop in value within the last 24 hours. Users are understandably concerned about the security of their funds, but the team behind UniBot has assured them that their keys and wallets remain safe.

As news of the exploit emerged, crypto security alert firm Peckshield discovered that one of the exploiters had already exchanged the stolen funds for approximately 355.75 ETH, equivalent to around $640,000. Furthermore, these funds have been laundered through TornadoCash, making it difficult to trace them.

At present, the total value of the stolen crypto stands at $640,745. This incident is a stark reminder of the risks associated with trading bots and the importance of robust security measures.

Despite this setback, UniBot remains a valuable asset in the crypto market. Since its release in May 2023, UNIBOT has demonstrated resilience, with a current value of $42.11, although it has seen a 36% decline over the past month.

In conclusion, the exploitation of the Unibot crypto project serves as a wake-up call for both developers and users to prioritize security in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading. As the investigation continues, it is crucial for platform providers to implement enhanced safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Unibot crypto project?

The Unibot crypto project is a Telegram trading bot that allows users to trade crypto tokens on the Uniswap v3 platform.

2. What type of exploit was used in the hack?

The hack was a token approval exploit, which allowed the attackers to gain unauthorized access to funds.

3. Have the stolen funds been recovered?

At the time of writing, the stolen funds, amounting to over $600,000, have been exchanged for Ethereum (ETH) and laundered through TornadoCash, making them difficult to trace.

4. Is it safe to use UniBot?

While the exploit has raised concerns about the security of UniBot, the team behind the project has reassured users that their keys and wallets are safe. It is crucial, however, for users to exercise caution when trading crypto and ensure they have implemented their own security measures.

5. What is the current value of UNIBOT?

As of now, UNIBOT is valued at $42.11, experiencing a decline of 36% over the last month.