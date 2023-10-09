Surge in Hate Speech Targeting Women in Myanmar

Hate speech targeting women, particularly those involved in the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar, has surged since the military coup in February 2021. The hateful rhetoric is not only used to incite violence but also to degrade and demean women based on their gender, religion, and ethnicity.

According to the Beautifier of Diversity Network, which monitors pro-regime Telegram channels, women are often the target of defamatory and derogatory posts created these channels. The network has observed a significant increase in hate speech against women on social media platforms, which are being used as breeding grounds for spreading hatred.

The rise in hate speech can be seen particularly in attacks on revolutionary figures in Myanmar. The network’s research shows that hate speech against women accompanies attacks on these figures, with criticism, denunciation, insults, threats, and incitement to violence being the common types of hate speech used.

This surge in hate speech is in violation of Article 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which prohibits any advocacy of discrimination, hostility, or violence based on national, racial, or religious hatred.

Women involved in the pro-democracy movement, such as Pencilo and Ma Thuzar Myint, have been subjected to racially, religiously, and sexually discriminatory remarks online. The hate speech targets not only their activism but also their personal lives, spreading false accusations and derogatory slurs.

Pro-junta Telegram channels, which operate as networks, have played a significant role in spreading propaganda and hate speech. These channels have thousands of subscribers who contribute to the dissemination of hateful rhetoric.

It is crucial for those opposing the regime to avoid using hate speech themselves, as social cohesion and understanding are necessary to counter the wave of hate speech generated the regime. Activists and hate-speech monitors emphasize the importance of avoiding attacks based on race, religion, and sexual orientation.

The increase in sexist hate speech is seen some as a result of the deeply ingrained sexism within Myanmar’s military. The disproportionate number of women being arrested after being identified pro-junta Telegram channels further highlights the targeting of women in the aftermath of the coup.

Efforts should be made to address this surge in hate speech targeting women in Myanmar to protect their rights and promote a more inclusive and respectful society.

Sources:

– Beautifier of Diversity Network

– The Irrawaddy