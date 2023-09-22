Telegram Introduces Story Feature for Channels with Boosting System

Telegram, the popular messaging app, has announced a major update to its Channel system, allowing channels to post stories with the help of boosts from their followers. The update also includes the ability to add reactions and custom audio to stories.

Channels have been a feature of Telegram for some time now, enabling users to follow specific entities such as celebrities or organizations. However, until now, channels could not post stories like regular users. With the new update, channels can now post stories receiving boosts from their followers.

Boosts are granted followers and determine the level of the channel. As channels level up, they can post more stories in a day. Premium users receive a free boost, and if a channel receives enough boosts, they can have unlimited story-posting power.

One of the key features of the update is the addition of reactions to stories. Users can tap on reactions placed on the story to interact with it, and the original poster can see the results and interaction.

Another noteworthy addition is the introduction of custom audio to stories. Channels can now add pre-recorded tracks or voice recordings as background tracks for their stories.

Additionally, Telegram has implemented a view-once media feature, similar to Snapchat. Users can send media that can only be viewed once, after which it disappears. Screenshots and saving of view-once media are disabled.

The update will be rolling out to Telegram users soon, allowing channels to start posting stories, reactions, and view-once media.

