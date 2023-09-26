Telegram Moves Closer to an Ecosystem Strategy Inspired WeChat

Telegram, a popular messenger with 800 million monthly active users worldwide, is following in the footsteps of WeChat’s super app approach as it edges towards adopting an ecosystem strategy. In its efforts to build a super app platform, Telegram has been working on a platform where third-party developers can create mini apps that interact with users. These mini apps, built using JavaScript, can be launched within Telegram and have the potential to replace websites entirely.

To realize this vision, Telegram has partnered with the TON Foundation and Tencent Cloud. The TON Foundation, a partner in Telegram’s cryptocurrency efforts, will lay the blockchain groundwork for the platform. Meanwhile, Tencent Cloud will provide support for TON’s high compute intensity and network bandwidth needs, thereby benefiting Telegram’s games built on TON with its enriched gaming solutions and reference cases.

WeChat, the Chinese messaging app, has pioneered the mini app model and powers millions of them with functionalities ranging from payments and food delivery to e-commerce and ride-hailing. Telegram’s mini app ecosystem, with a decentralized payments network, has the potential to reach a broader user spectrum worldwide. However, developers building for WeChat will need to familiarize themselves with the app and learn the programming languages of blockchain apps to create meaningful applications for Telegram. Justin Hyun, head of growth at TON Foundation, believes that developers from WeChat currently using Tencent’s cloud service will start building on TON.

Tencent’s expertise in enticing users to perform various activities through a messaging app, particularly in payments, could offer valuable insights to Telegram. While WeChat turned its in-house payments system into a successful revenue stream, Telegram has integrated with multiple payment solutions and does not charge commission through its Bot Payments API. Furthermore, Telegram recently welcomed a self-custodial wallet developed The Open Platform, enabling a wide range of transaction scenarios where centralized online payments are not available.

As Telegram and TON draw inspiration from WeChat, it will be interesting to see how their mini app platform with a decentralized twist unfolds.

