Telegram Reaffirms Security Measures for Protecting IP Addresses

Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging platform, has responded to claims made a cybersecurity researcher regarding the security of IP addresses during calls. The company asserts that it is the most secure mass-market messenger for safeguarding this data.

Denis Simonov, the cybersecurity researcher, demonstrated how IP addresses can easily be accessed through Telegram’s encrypted messaging app using a simple tool. In response, Telegram clarified that only individuals on a user’s trusted contact list can view their IP address during calls. Calls with unknown or untrusted individuals are specifically routed through Telegram’s servers to mask IP addresses. Additionally, users have the option to disable peer-to-peer calls for all contacts, ensuring that all calls are routed through the servers.

Unlike other messaging platforms that use peer-to-peer networking default for all calls, Telegram offers users the ability to alter this setting. Simonov identified the IP address in Telegram using a network traffic analysis tool called Wireshark and automated the process with tshark, the console version of Wireshark.

Telegram’s response highlights its commitment to user privacy and security, particularly during voice and video calls. The company emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between trusted and untrusted contacts and the technical necessity of sharing IP addresses for facilitating peer-to-peer calls.

Sources:

Telegram: [source]

IANS: [source]