Telegram Introduces New Features to Enhance User Experience in Stories

Telegram, the cloud-based messaging app, has recently announced some exciting additions to its Instagram-like Stories feature. These new functionalities aim to enhance user experience and provide more options for users to share updates.

One of the key updates is the introduction of “Stories for Channels.” Previously, only individual users could post stories, but now channels can also leverage this feature. Telegram users can grant their favorite channels the ability to post stories giving them boosts. Each Telegram Premium account includes one boost that can be assigned to any channel. As channels gain more boosts, they level up, allowing admins to post additional stories per day. Users also have control over which channels’ stories they want to see.

Another noteworthy addition is the ability to add reaction stickers to stories. Users and channels can now receive responses from viewers in the form of emojis, making it easier for viewers to express their reactions. Premium subscribers have the option to use any of their emojis as reaction stickers. Users can add up to one reaction sticker per story, while Premium users can add up to five.

Telegram has also introduced the option to include music in stories. Users can now add audio tracks to their stories selecting a file and adjusting the track. This feature allows users to add an extra layer of creativity and personalization to their stories.

Additionally, Telegram has introduced the “View-once Media” feature. Users can now select how long their photos or videos will be visible after they are opened in a 1-on-1 chat, ranging from view once to 30 seconds. This feature ensures that media is permanently deleted from the chat once it has been viewed. Notably, saving and taking screenshots of view-once media is not possible.

With these new features, Telegram aims to provide a more engaging and interactive experience for its users. Users can now enjoy enhanced storytelling capabilities through stories, express their reactions easily, incorporate music, and have control over the visibility of their media.

Sources:

– Telegram Stories: https://telegram.org/blog/stories-channels-music

– Telegram Boosting Channels: https://telegram.org/blog/boosting-messages