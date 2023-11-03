New Restrictions on Telegram Channels Affiliated with Hamas

Telegram, the popular encrypted messaging app, has imposed restrictions on several channels associated with the Palestinian armed group Hamas. This move comes amidst growing concerns over the dissemination of violent content and propaganda on the platform. The official account of Hamas, its armed wing the Qassam Brigades, and the news account Gaza Now are no longer accessible to users who downloaded Telegram from Google Play or Apple’s App Store. However, these accounts remain accessible on the online version of Telegram and the app downloaded directly from Telegram’s website.

While Telegram has not publicly explained the reason behind the restrictions, it seems that pressure from advocacy groups may have played a role. The Zachor Legal Institute, a US-based lobby group that opposes “anti-Israel movements,” recently sent a letter to Apple, highlighting the availability of Hamas-linked accounts on iOS devices. Google has also taken a stance, stating that it requires apps on Google Play to moderate content that promotes terrorism, violence, or celebrates terrorist acts.

Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization several countries including the United States and the European Union, has been utilizing Telegram to promote its message and broadcast violent videos and images of its attacks. Similar to other extremist groups like ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda, Hamas has taken advantage of Telegram’s relaxed moderation policies to spread its ideology and claim responsibility for its actions.

While some argue that Telegram’s loose moderation policies allow for the dissemination of harmful content, others, including Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, defend the platform’s approach. Durov maintains that Telegram provides valuable real-time information about conflicts, serving as a source for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers. He asserts that removing such channels would not only risk exacerbating already tense situations but also hinder access to critical information.

As the debate around moderation intensifies, the challenge remains in striking a balance between respecting the responsibilities of state leaders and officials while also addressing the graphic nature and potential harm associated with violent content.

