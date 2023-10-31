Telegram Unveils New Features to Enhance User Experience

Telegram, the popular instant messaging platform, has recently introduced an update that brings a range of exciting features to its users. These additions aim to improve user experience and provide new avenues for expression. Let’s take a closer look at some of these innovative features.

1. Quote Messages: Users can now quote specific sections of any message for precise responses. With a simple tap or hold, users can select the desired text and choose ‘Quote’ for a clear-cut reply. This feature enables more focused and contextual conversations.

2. Reply Privately: The update allows users to respond to messages privately or transition discussions to alternative groups or channels. By tapping the reply from another chat, the message will open in its original chat if users have access to it. To reply in a different chat, users can select ‘Reply in Another Chat’ and choose the desired destination.

3. Quote Formatting: Users now have the option to apply quote formatting to any text, including multiple quotes in a single response. This feature enhances the organization and clarity of conversations.

4. Adjustable Link Previews: The update introduces the ability to manage link previews in messages. Users can adjust the media size, control where the preview appears in relation to their message, and choose which link to preview when multiple links are present. This feature offers more customization and control over shared links.

5. Reply, Forwarding, and Link Settings: The new update allows users to access all settings conveniently through tabs in the menu while responding, forwarding messages, or including links in their replies. This streamlined approach enhances user efficiency.

6. Account Colors: Users with Telegram Premium can now personalize their accounts selecting a color or combination of colors. The chosen color(s) will reflect across all groups, shared links, and responses to messages. Additionally, an optional icon can serve as a background behind messages when others quote or reply to the user.

Telegram’s latest update empowers users with enhanced capabilities, enabling more engaging and dynamic conversations. These features offer a fresh perspective on instant messaging, providing users with greater control and customization options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I quote a specific section of a message on Telegram?

A: Simply tap (or hold on iOS) the message, select the desired text, and choose ‘Quote’ for a clear-cut reply.

Q: Can I reply privately to messages on Telegram?

A: Yes, you can respond privately to messages or transition discussions to alternative chats tapping the reply from another chat and selecting ‘Reply in Another Chat’.

Q: How can I adjust link previews in Telegram messages?

A: The new update allows you to manage link previews adjusting the media size, determining their position in relation to your message, and selecting which link to preview when multiple links are present.

Q: How do I personalize my account colors on Telegram Premium?

A: Android users can navigate to Settings > Chat Settings > Change Name Color, while iOS users can access Settings > Appearance > Your Name Color to establish an account color.

Q: What improvements have been made to Stories on Telegram?

A: You can now fast-forward or rewind videos in Stories holding down on the screen and sliding right or left. Additionally, the front flash feature for selfies comes with adjustable settings for warmth and intensity.