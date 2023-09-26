Telegram Introduces New Interactive Features: Stories, Stickers, and More

Telegram, the popular instant messaging platform, has recently announced several exciting new features to enhance user engagement. In celebration of its 10th birthday, Telegram has introduced “Stories for cake,” allowing users to post stories on channels. Additionally, users can now react to stories with stickers and even add their own music to create unique content. Let’s delve into the details of these new features:

One of the notable additions is “Stories for Channels,” enabling users to provide access to their preferred channels for posting stories. By offering boosts, channels can level up and post an additional story per day to their subscribers’ feed. Channels can ask subscribers for their special boost link to gain access.

To make the messaging platform more interactive, both users and channels can now add reaction stickers to their stories. By tapping the cloud icon in the sticker panel, users can react with their favorite emoji. Premium subscribers even have the option to use their custom created emojis for an extra personal touch.

Another exciting feature is the ability to add audio to photos and video stories. Users can now create content with custom soundtracks, narration, and more, enhancing the overall storytelling experience.

Telegram has also introduced the “View Once” option for media, allowing users to send disappearing media similar to WhatsApp and Instagram. Depending on the sender, the media can last up to 30 seconds before permanently deleting from the chat once the receiver opens it.

Additionally, Telegram has enhanced security measures with new login alerts. Users will receive a notification on all their devices when someone else logs into their account. Upon receiving such a notification, users can immediately secure their account tapping on the “No, it’s not me!” message. The platform advises users to add a Two-Step Verification password for added security.

These new features aim to make Telegram an even more interactive and engaging platform for its users. With the ability to post stories, add stickers, customize soundtracks, and heightened security measures, Telegram continues to provide a versatile and secure instant messaging experience.

