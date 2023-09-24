Production Issues Cause Delays for Temple Daily Telegram Readers

The Temple Daily Telegram is currently facing production issues that have resulted in delayed delivery of the newspaper for some readers. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused this delay.

To ensure that our valued subscribers can still access the news, we are offering complimentary access to our website, www.TDTnews.com. By visiting the website, you can read the newspaper in its “full featured” web version or opt for the convenience of an easy-to-access email edition.

In order to make the newspaper more readily available online, we have temporarily suspended the requirement to enter your username and password. This will allow you to access your newspaper quickly and easily without any additional barriers.

We understand the importance of receiving timely news and are actively working to resolve these production issues. We will keep you updated on our progress in rectifying the situation and ensuring that future delivery delays are minimized.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Our team is dedicated to providing you with accurate and reliable news, and we will do everything we can to address this issue promptly. Thank you for your continued support of the Temple Daily Telegram.

