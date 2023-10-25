Telegram Blocks Hamas Communication Channels on Android Devices

Social messaging platform Telegram has taken action to block channels used Hamas, but only on Android phones. The channels hamas_com and al-Qassam brigades have been cut off for Android users, while other channels such as Gaza Now remain accessible.

The blockage of these channels is reportedly due to Google’s app store guidelines. Users will encounter an error message stating that the channels cannot be viewed on Telegram apps downloaded from the Google Play Store. However, the ban does not extend to the app when it is downloaded from alternative sources or used on other operating systems.

Unlike some other social media platforms, such as Meta (formerly Facebook) and X (formerly Twitter), which have also taken action against Hamas-linked accounts, Telegram has historically maintained a more hands-off approach to moderation. The platform typically opposes channel removal unless compelled to do so. The Verge has reached out to both Telegram and Google for further information regarding the blocked channels.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov expressed reluctance to shut down Hamas-used channels in a recent post, highlighting the complexities of dealing with war-related coverage. Durov mentioned that Hamas had used Telegram to warn civilians to evacuate areas before attacks occurred. However, it has also been reported that Hamas uses Telegram to spread videos of its attacks. In fact, Human Rights Watch has claimed that one of the blocked channels is used Hamas’ military wing.

Telegram’s popularity stems in part from its flexible moderation policies and strong encryption. As CNN reported, the followers of the al-Qassam brigades channel tripled after its attack on Israel, increasing the likelihood of the group’s messages reaching beyond Telegram itself. An expert in moderation likened Hamas’ approach on Telegram to the tactics employed ISIS.

Although Telegram is not classified as a “very large online platform” under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), governments within the European Union have been able to exert pressure on the platform to take action. For instance, Telegram blocked more than 60 channels in Germany in response to the government’s threat of a nationwide ban due to the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. The platform also banned Russian state media following EU pressure related to the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

