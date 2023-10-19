Telegram: A Powerful Tool During the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Telegram, a messaging and social media app, has become a significant platform for communication and information sharing during the Israel-Hamas conflict. While many people use Telegram for video calls and messaging, its group feature has gained popularity during this war as users can create groups to send messages to their followers.

One group that has seen substantial growth on Telegram is Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. Since the start of the conflict, the Hamas account has gained over 100,000 new followers, while the account for its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has added half a million new followers. This surge in followers highlights the app’s crucial role as an information pipeline.

It is important to approach the content shared Hamas with skepticism, as most of it is pure propaganda. However, some of this propaganda may offer insight into the group’s operations. For example, videos shared Hamas on Telegram appear to show them using drones to disable communications pylons and security turrets. Although these claims cannot be fully verified, geolocation of the videos suggests that the destruction of the communication stations could align with Hamas’ narrative.

Telegram has not only benefited Hamas but also other groups involved in the conflict. The South First Responders, a group on the app, has quickly gained followers. Comprised of first responders who have witnessed the massacres committed Hamas in southern Israel, this group shares primary source material such as dashcam footage from abandoned vehicles and action camera videos from the scenes of attacks. They were the first to share drone footage of a music festival attacked Hamas, offering valuable insights into the event.

For those seeking immediate information about the conflict, Telegram has become a go-to platform to gather evidence and firsthand accounts before traditional media reports. Its ability to facilitate rapid communication and provide unfiltered content makes it a powerful tool for understanding the situation on the ground.

