New Features Enhance User Experience on Telegram

Telegram, the popular cross-platform messenger, has released a feature-rich update that offers users enhanced functionality and personalization options. Let’s take a closer look at the latest additions.

Redesigned Replies

Responding to specific parts of a message is now easier than ever. With the latest update, Telegram users can now quote specific sections of any message, allowing for more precise and convenient communication. This feature can be especially useful when replying to public messages in a private chat. Additionally, message formatting now includes the ability to cite sources, adding further clarity to conversations.

Better Link Previews

Telegram now provides users with greater flexibility when adding links and previews to media. You can now choose the size of attached photos, making them smaller or larger as desired. Furthermore, you have the ability to move the preview up or down, which can be particularly handy when dealing with multiple links. These new customization options ensure a more tailored and visually appealing messaging experience.

Account Colors

Premium users of Telegram can now inject their personal style into their accounts. The latest update allows users to select their name color and choose a reply background. This feature brings a touch of individuality and customization to user profiles. Channel admins can also apply these customizations to their boosted channels, enhancing the visual appeal and personality of their communities.

Stories Improvements

Telegram Stories, a popular feature among Premium subscribers, has been enhanced with exciting additions. The new camera UI now incorporates a front-facing camera flash, illuminating your selfies for better quality. The intensity and warmth of the flash can be adjusted to suit your preferences. Furthermore, users now have the ability to fast-forward or rewind stories, providing greater control over their viewing experience.

These remarkable updates are now available on Telegram’s various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Be sure to update your Telegram app to enjoy these new features and discover more about the update on Telegram’s official website.

