Series of Debates Announced for Worcester City Elections

Candidates in the upcoming city elections in Worcester will engage in a series of debates, with the first debate set to take place on September 27. The debates will be held at Mechanics Hall on successive Wednesdays leading up to the election on November 7.

The debates will cover a range of positions, including at-large School Committee, district seats for the School Committee and City Council, as well as the position of Mayor. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the debates, which will commence at 7 p.m.

For those who cannot attend in person, video recordings of the debates will be made available on telegram.com shortly after each debate concludes. This provides an opportunity for all residents of Worcester to stay informed about the candidates and their positions.

The debates are organized and sponsored several prominent organizations, including the Telegram & Gazette, the Worcester Regional Research Bureau, the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Worcester Education Collaborative, and Mechanics Hall. These organizations are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and encouraging voters to make informed choices when electing their city representatives.

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming debates and be sure to mark your calendars for the ones that interest you the most. These debates provide a valuable opportunity for the candidates to articulate their visions for Worcester and for voters to assess their qualifications and ideas.

