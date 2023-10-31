New Telegram Policy Aims to Combat Violence and Hate Speech

Telegram, the popular instant messaging service founded Pavel Durov, has announced a new policy to block channels that incite violence. In response to recent incidents of unrest and anti-Israel protests, the company is taking a stand against hate speech and calls for aggression.

Durov, who left Russia in 2014 and now resides in Dubai, expressed his commitment to maintaining a civilized digital space. In a statement, he stated that individuals and channels “calling for violence will be blocked for violating the rules of Telegram, Google, Apple, and the entire civilized world.”

The decision comes after a channel called “Morning of Dagestan,” with nearly 66,000 followers, advocated for action against passengers on a flight from Israel landing in Dagestan. The channel’s posts included updates on the flight’s status and encouraged Muslims to gather at the airport to pressure passengers into condemning their government.

Telegram’s crackdown on violence-inciting channels demonstrates its commitment to responsible digital communication. By aligning with established rules and guidelines upheld major tech companies, the messaging service aims to foster a safe and inclusive environment.

However, some critics argue that the measures could infringe on freedom of speech. While Telegram’s actions are certainly effective in curbing violence, there are concerns about potential overreach and the implications for other forms of dissent.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, striking the right balance between freedom of expression and preventing harm remains a challenge. Telegram’s decision to take a proactive stance against violence has the potential to set a precedent for other messaging platforms.

In a world where online platforms are increasingly influential, it is crucial to address the spread of hate speech and incitement to violence. Telegram’s commitment to blocking channels that promote aggression is a step toward cultivating a more responsible digital community.

