Telegram Security Flaw Exposes Users’ IP Addresses, Experts Warn

A cybersecurity expert has discovered a security flaw in the popular messaging service, Telegram, that exposes users’ IP addresses. Security researcher Denis Simonov, known as n0a, was able to retrieve a computer’s IP address connecting to a Telegram account, highlighting the vulnerability in a program he created. This flaw could potentially be exploited hackers when added to contacts or during a call with a user. Despite Telegram’s reputation as a secure messaging service with 700 million users worldwide, several cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about its security compared to other end-to-end encrypted apps like Signal.

One of the main causes of the IP address leak in Telegram is the use of a peer-to-peer connection in audio calls. While this enhances audio quality and reduces latency, it requires both callers to know each other’s IP addresses. Users who are not aware of this could unknowingly reveal their IP address during a conversation. Calls from individuals not in the user’s contact list are sent through obfuscated IP addresses via Telegram’s servers.

To address this security flaw, experts recommend users go to Telegram’s settings, select Privacy and Security, and choose “Never” from the Peer-to-Peer option. Another option to prevent IP address exposure is to use a virtual private network (VPN), although its legality may vary depending on the region.

It is worth noting that Telegram has faced security and data privacy issues in the past. The messaging app was temporarily blocked in Iraq due to national security concerns and data leaks. Users should stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their privacy and security while using Telegram.

