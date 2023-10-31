Telegram Chatbot Unibot Loses $640,000 Worth of Digital Assets in Exploit

In a recent cybersecurity incident, Telegram chatbot Unibot fell victim to a hacker who exploited a vulnerability in its newly deployed contract. As a result, approximately $640,000 worth of digital assets was lost. The team behind the protocol is currently conducting an investigation and plans to release a detailed response shortly.

PeckShield, a renowned blockchain security firm, reported that the attacker managed to transfer the stolen cryptocurrency to Uniswap and subsequently utilized Tornado Cash, a controversial crypto mixer, to launder the funds. These actions made it challenging to trace the stolen assets.

Following the incident, Lookonchain advised Unibot to take immediate action either moving its funds to other wallets or revoking approvals of the compromised contract. Unibot has confirmed the token approval exploit from its new router and has paused its operations to contain the issue. Additionally, Unibot has assured its users that any funds lost due to the bug on its new router will be reimbursed, emphasizing that user keys and wallets remain secure.

This incident is not an isolated case within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. According to CertiK, a blockchain security firm, September alone witnessed approximately $332 million in digital assets lost to various exploits, hacks, and scams. The rise in cybersecurity incidents highlights the importance of robust security measures in the blockchain industry.

Interestingly, this exploit comes just days after a similar incident targeted Maestrobots, a group of cryptocurrency bots on the Telegram messenger app. The attackers exploited MaestroRouter on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet, draining approximately 280 ETH worth around $485,000 at the time of the breach. However, the team behind Maestrobots quickly detected the attack, removed the exploit, and reimbursed affected users within a day.

As the blockchain industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for projects to prioritize security and promptly address vulnerabilities to protect user assets. Robust cybersecurity measures, rigorous audits, and swift incident response plans are essential components of a resilient and trustworthy ecosystem.

