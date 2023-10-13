Iran-Backed Militia Channel Celebrates Hamas Offensive on Israel, Predicts Israel’s End

The “General Soleimani” Telegram channel, which supports Iran-backed militias in Iraq, recently released a series of posters celebrating the Hamas offensive on Israel. The posters depict various scenes of destruction and assert that Israel is nearing its end and will soon be eliminated. One poster shows a sinking submarine painted with the colors of Israel’s flag, titled “The Collapse,” suggesting that Israel is approaching its death.

Additional posters depict an Israeli fleeing the beach as missiles rain down, missiles falling on the Dimona nuclear facility, bodies of Israeli soldiers next to a burning tank, and businessmen running as missiles fall. These images vividly portray the beginning of Israel’s end.

The posters also feature a casket marked with a Star of David, symbolizing the death of the Zionist entity, and Hamas paratroopers landing in balloons. These visuals are accompanied a quote from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating that eliminating the Israeli entity is not impossible.

Furthermore, one poster envisions a massive explosion at the Dimona facility, with Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system shown as inactive. This poster quotes the late IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who pledged to continue fighting until the land, sky, and sea become hell for the Zionists.

On October 8, the channel shared a poster depicting an Israeli tank marked with a Star of David resembling a light switch, symbolizing the call to “turn off” Israel. Another poster shows caskets draped with the Israeli flag, with text in Arabic, English, and Hebrew declaring the Zionist entity’s imminent demise.

The channel also highlights the support of various Iran-backed Shi’ite groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Bahrain for the Al-Aqsa Flood offensive. Groups such as Hizbullah and the Ansar Allah (Houthi) Movement have celebrated the Hamas attack and expressed solidarity.

These posters and statements from Iran-backed militias demonstrate their unwavering support for Hamas and their belief that the Israeli entity will be eradicated. The regional repercussions of this offensive are significant, as similar sentiments are echoed in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Bahrain.

