Pavel Durov Defends Telegram’s Stance on Sensitive War-Related Coverage

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has controversially defended his messaging app’s decision not to remove sensitive war-related coverage, amidst increasing scrutiny of social media platforms’ handling of incendiary content and disinformation related to Hamas and Israel. Durov argued that Telegram serves as an important channel for information, distinguishing it from social media noting that users only see content that they subscribe to.

While acknowledging that millions of obviously harmful content are removed Telegram’s moderators and AI tools, Durov emphasized the difficulty in determining what constitutes “obviously harmful” versus “war-related coverage.” He raised the question of whether shutting down channels, such as the one used Hamas to warn civilians of missile strikes, would actually save lives or further endanger them.

Telegram has recently been at the center of the global information flow, not just through its channels, as it became a reference point for mainstream media and individuals sharing news on other social platforms during the recent wave of terrorist attacks. Some critics argue that Telegram may be benefiting from the situation gaining more traffic.

However, Durov’s defense aligns with Telegram’s previous approach to sensitive content. The company has consistently differentiated itself from social media apps, highlighting that users on Telegram only receive content they’ve subscribed to. Durov believes that Telegram channels are more likely to serve as a source of first-hand information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers rather than amplifying propaganda.

While Telegram’s light-touch approach in enforcing content moderation has faced criticism, particularly regarding violent individuals and groups, the platform has become a hub for communication in conflict zones like Ukraine. It has also been used both resistance groups and militants in Myanmar, as well as recognized terrorist organizations such as Hamas.

