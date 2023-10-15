Telegram CEO Refuses to Take Down Hamas Content, Stating It Provides Information

Telegram, the messaging app led CEO Pavel Durov, has taken a different approach from other social platforms when it comes to controlling incendiary and graphic content posted Hamas and its supporters. While platforms like X, Meta, and TikTok have been working to remove such content (with varying levels of success), Telegram insists that Hamas should be allowed to continue using the platform to warn Israelis about upcoming attacks.

Durov argues that taking down Hamas’ content could potentially endanger more lives, as the organization uses Telegram to inform civilians in areas targeted for missile strikes to evacuate. “It’s always tempting to act on emotional impulses. But such complex situations require thorough consideration that should also take into account the differences between social platforms,” Durov wrote.

He further claims that on Telegram, users only receive content they have subscribed to, unlike other platforms that algorithmically promote shocking content to unsuspecting individuals. Durov believes that Telegram channels serve as a valuable source of first-hand information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers.

While critics argue that Telegram is profiting from the situation, with “hundreds of thousands” of new users joining from Israel and the Palestinian territories, Durov defends the platform’s decision, stating that shutting down Hamas’ channel could worsen an already dire situation.

It is important to note that the responsibility of platform moderation is a complex issue, especially in the context of a conflict like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Balancing the need to prevent the spread of harmful content with the importance of providing vital information is a challenge that social media platforms continue to grapple with.

