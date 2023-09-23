Telegram Introduces New Features to Enhance User Experience

Telegram, a popular messaging and communication platform, has recently announced several exciting new features aimed at enhancing the user experience on the app. Let’s take a closer look at each one of them in detail.

Firstly, Telegram has introduced a new feature called Channel Stories, which allows users to grant access to channels for posting stories. Admins can now post relevant stories with the option to include stickers and custom music playback. To unlock this feature, users on the app can use boosts, with the Premium tier including one boost that can be given to a channel. As more boosts are received, channels “level up” and can upload additional stories for their subscribers’ feed. Admins can simply click on the ‘+’ button on the Info page to post stories.

In addition to Channel Stories, Telegram has also introduced Stickers for Stories. Followers can now react to stories using stickers, and admins have the option to add stickers to their stories with just one tap. The Stories will display reaction counters, showing the number of people who have shared their responses to the channel. Users can add a reaction sticker clicking on the cloud icon in the sticker panel, and can choose from a variety of emoji options. Premium users have the added benefit of selecting from a set of custom options and can add up to five reactions, while free users are limited to just one.

Furthermore, Telegram has introduced the ability for users to use custom music in their Stories. Users can now utilize audio from their gallery to create content with personalized soundtracks. By tapping on the ‘Audio’ panel, users can select the track they want to use in their story. In the case of videos, users can choose to keep both the audio from the video and the custom soundtrack based on their needs.

Lastly, Telegram has added a View Once setting that allows users to choose how long media will remain in chats for a conversation. Users can opt for media to be viewable only once or for a duration of 30 seconds. Additionally, the update will include a new login alert window that will be displayed at the top.

With these new features, Telegram aims to provide its users with a more engaging and interactive experience on the platform.

