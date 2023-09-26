Telegram Introduces New Features and Improvements for Users

Telegram, the popular messaging app, has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and is now rolling out a host of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. Among the key updates included in this latest release are the ability for channels to post stories and the introduction of reaction stickers in Stories.

One of the most significant changes is the option for channels to post stories. However, this feature is only available to Telegram Premium users or channels that have received boosts. Each Telegram Premium user will be granted one boost, which they can assign to any channel. Channels can level up gaining more boosts, and with each level, users can post one additional story per day. This system is aimed at encouraging users to subscribe to Telegram Premium to maximize their storytelling potential.

In addition, channels now have the ability to request boosts from their subscribers through a special link. This link can be generated in the Channel Info section and will allow channels to expand their reach and engagement. Once a channel reaches level 10, it will gain +15 resistance to trolls and unlock unique admin skins, although the specifics of this feature remain unclear.

Another exciting addition to Telegram is the inclusion of reaction stickers in Stories. Users can now see the number of people who have chosen each emotion in response to a story. Premium subscribers can also utilize their custom emojis alongside the regular stickers provided the app.

Furthermore, Telegram users can now incorporate audio files from their devices into photo and video stories. By tapping “Audio” in the sticker panel, users can select a file and adjust the track to add a specific part to their story.

Lastly, Telegram has introduced new login alerts. The latest version of the app will send notifications to all devices connected to a user’s account, notifying them of any new logins. These alerts will be displayed at the top of the chat list, ensuring users stay informed and can take necessary actions if required.

These updates and improvements are set to enhance the user experience on Telegram, providing users with new creative possibilities and additional security features.

Definitions:

– Boosts: A feature that allows users to grant channels the ability to post stories.

– Telegram Premium: A subscription service offered Telegram that provides users with additional benefits and features.

– Reaction stickers: Stickers or emojis that users can select to indicate their response to a story or message.

Sources:

– Source article: [Insert source article title here]

– Telegram: [Insert Telegram homepage URL here]