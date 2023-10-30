Telegram Blocks Channel Linked to Airport Riot in Russia’s Dagestan Republic

Telegram, the popular messaging app, has taken action against a channel that was allegedly involved in inspiring a violent mob in Russia’s Muslim-majority Dagestan republic. The channel in question, called Morning of Dagestan, has been blocked Telegram after government officials blamed it for inciting a riot at Makhachkala Uytash airport. Protesters breached the airport in search of passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, resulting in chaos and disruption.

Although the perpetrator behind the channel remains unknown, its influence over the riot was evident in the videos verified NBC News, which showed hundreds of protesters chanting “Allahu akbar” and waving Palestinian flags. Russia has since arrested at least 60 individuals in connection with the incident and temporarily suspended flights to and from the airport. While most flights will soon resume, Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended indefinitely.

Morning of Dagestan, operating on Telegram’s largely unmoderated platform, had encouraged Muslims in the area to gather at the airport and confront passengers about their stance on Israel. The channel shared screengrabs of the flight’s status and instructed followers to record passengers and track their license plates, while avoiding physical assaults.

This incident highlights the challenges faced Telegram, as it serves as a vital source of primary content for journalists and researchers, but also harbors extremist groups and conspiracy theorists due to its minimal oversight. Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, has addressed the issue vowing to block accounts inciting violence.

Furthermore, this unrest serves as another example of the global impact of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Telegram has faced criticism for allowing Hamas channels and content on its platform, with concerns about the spread of antisemitism. However, Telegram’s response has been inconsistent, as it has intermittently removed posts, even from well-known terrorist groups like ISIS.

While Telegram has content policies that condemn violence, the platform’s struggle to consistently enforce them draws attention to the broader challenges of moderating online platforms. As incidents like this continue to occur, it remains to be seen how Telegram will balance its commitment to free speech against the need to prevent the spread of extremism and violence.

