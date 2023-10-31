New Wave of Hacks Hits Telegram-based Crypto Trading Bot Unibot

In a recent turn of events, the popular Telegram-based crypto trading bot, Unibot, is suspected to have been hacked. Users of the platform have been trying to withdraw their funds amidst fears of a security breach. The Unibot platform enables users to connect their wallets to the decentralized exchange Uniswap, providing a convenient way to trade tokens using Telegram-based tools.

Although official statements have not been released the Unibot team concerning the alleged hack, reports from various sources indicate that a hacker has targeted the platform, compromising user assets. The hacker has reportedly managed to steal over $600,000 worth of crypto.

According to Beosin Alert, the root cause of the hack is believed to be a CAll injection vulnerability. This type of vulnerability allows an attacker to pass malicious calldata into a specific method, ultimately transferring tokens approved to Unibot contracts. The occurrence of this hack has raised significant concerns about the security measures implemented Unibot.

As news of the hack spread, the price of UNIBOT, the native token of the Unibot platform, plummeted over 40%. Currently, UNIBOT is trading at $36.45, as per Coingecko data.

Users who currently hold funds on Unibot are strongly advised to take immediate action to safeguard their crypto assets. It is recommended to either transfer funds to alternative wallets or revoke any approvals granted to Unibot contracts.

FAQ:

Q: What is Unibot?

A: Unibot is a crypto trading bot that operates through the Telegram messaging app. It allows users to connect their wallets to the decentralized exchange Uniswap for convenient token trading.

Q: How much crypto has been stolen in the hack?

A: The hacker has reportedly stolen over $600,000 worth of crypto.

Q: What is CAll injection?

A: CAll injection is a vulnerability that allows attackers to pass malicious calldata into specific methods, potentially compromising the security of a system.