Telegram’s Open Network Foundation and Alibaba Cloud to Set Up Servers for TON Performance Test

Telegram’s partner, the Open Network (TON) Foundation, has announced plans to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud in setting up 256 servers for a performance testing event on October 31, 2023. The objective of this event is to establish the TON blockchain as the world’s fastest blockchain and earn accreditation from the Guinness World Records. With significant growth since 2022, the TON blockchain has witnessed a 20-fold increase in addresses and has expanded its validator nodes to 350 across 25 nations. The upcoming performance test is seen as a crucial step in showcasing the unique capabilities of the TON blockchain, particularly its scalability.

Additionally, MEXC Ventures, a subsidiary of MEXC’s global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a major investment in The Open Network. This investment, accompanied a partnership with the TON Foundation, marks MEXC’s largest Layer-1 funding. The collaboration aims to offer global access to the decentralized Web3 ecosystem within Telegram. The Open Network Foundation, Alibaba Cloud, and MEXC Ventures are working together to enhance the functionality, scalability, and accessibility of the TON blockchain while driving global adoption and innovation within the decentralized ecosystem.

The native token of the TON protocol, Toncoin, is currently trading at $2,006, with a marginal decline of 0.2% over the past 24 hours. However, Toncoin has experienced substantial growth year to date, boasting an impressive increase of 59%.

These partnerships highlight the increasing recognition and adoption of blockchain technology, especially in the Web3 space. The TON blockchain aims to serve as a trusted infrastructure layer for the Web3 ecosystem within Telegram, providing users with a user-centric experience, seamless integration of cryptocurrency with social media, and the potential for building a Web3 super-app ecosystem.

Sources:

– Yahoo Finance