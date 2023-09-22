Telegram Gets Major Update with New Features and Enhancements

Telegram, the popular chat app known for its simple interface and robust feature set, is introducing a significant update this week. The update brings a range of new features, including channel stories, reaction stickers in stories, music integration, and enhanced login alerts.

One of the main additions is the introduction of stories for channels. Initially launched in August for personal use, stories can now be utilized channels as well. However, to prevent channel spamming, Telegram has implemented a unique system called “boosts.” This system allows users to vote for a channel, enabling the channel to level up and post more stories. The concept of boosts raises concerns about potential pay-to-win mechanics in the future, but for now, users can control the content they receive.

Another new feature is the addition of reaction stickers in stories. Users and channels can now include reaction stickers in their stories, allowing users to react tapping on them. The number of reactions is then displayed as a counter, adding a fun and interactive element to the stories.

In addition, Telegram now supports music integration in stories. Users can utilize audio files saved on their devices to create custom soundtracks for their photo and video stories, providing a personalized touch to their content.

The update also includes improvements to the “View Once” feature, which allows for sending disappearing media. Users now have easier access to this feature, as well as a refreshed look and a new setting to enhance the overall experience.

Furthermore, Telegram has introduced new login alerts. Whenever a user logs into Telegram from a different device, a notification is displayed at the top of the chat list. This provides an additional layer of security and allows users to confirm whether the login attempt is genuine or not.

Telegram’s latest update is now available for download, offering a range of new features and enhancements that further improve the user experience. With channel stories, reaction stickers, music integration, and enhanced login alerts, Telegram continues to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly messaging platform.

