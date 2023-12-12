New Title: Expanding Boundaries: Telefónica and Meta’s Joint Effort to Empower Seniors through Mixed Reality

Summary: Telefónica and Meta have joined forces to promote access to mixed reality experiences for the elderly through the Fundación Telefónica project ‘RECONECTADOS, la tecnología no tiene edad’ (CONNECTED, technology is ageless). Their collaboration aims to provide immersive and accessible content that fosters connection, entertainment, and learning for older individuals.

Telefónica and Meta have come together to facilitate the use of mixed reality technology for senior citizens. Through the ‘RECONECTADOS, la tecnología no tiene edad’ program, Telefónica and Meta are striving to bridge the gap between the older generation and innovative technologies. The initiative involves conducting workshops that introduce immersive and metaverse technologies to older individuals.

To ensure a seamless experience, Telefónica and Meta have worked diligently to provide accessible mixed reality content through Meta Quest 3 devices. The devices have been calibrated to suit the needs of seniors, incorporating features such as voice assistance and interaction to accommodate individuals with reduced vision or motor impairments.

The mixed reality content selected for these face-to-face workshops has been curated with seniors’ accessibility in mind. The offerings range from virtual art exhibits and leisure activities to digital social interaction and cognitive development experiences. All of these experiences can be accessed through the Movistar Immersive Experience application, a virtual space within the metaverse that allows users to discover, share, and engage with audiovisual content, games, and information about Telefónica products and services.

Telefónica and Meta’s support of the ‘RECONECTADOS, la tecnología no tiene edad’ program stems from their shared belief in utilizing digital skills as a bridge between older individuals and the ever-evolving technological landscape. The program, which includes online training, resources, and weekly face-to-face workshops at the Espacio Fundación Telefónica in Madrid, aims to promote digital literacy among seniors.

Jose Luis Zimmerman, Director of Public Affairs at Meta, emphasizes the importance of inclusive technology, stating that immersive technologies offer unique connections with loved ones and the world around us. He commends the collaboration with Telefónica for making these experiences accessible to individuals who are unfamiliar with such technologies, allowing them to embrace the future and partake in transformative experiences.

Chema Alonso, Chief Digital Officer of Telefónica, reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing accessible technology for all. Through their collaboration with Meta, Telefónica aims to empower seniors to fully immerse themselves in virtual reality, ensuring they can benefit from its limitless possibilities and remain engaged in the rapidly evolving digital world.

This collaboration serves as an extension of Telefónica and Meta’s previous partnership, which sought to drive innovation in connectivity and technology in the metaverse. By empowering the maker community to develop new use cases, Telefónica and Meta continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of immersive experiences.