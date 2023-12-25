Regulation of OTT Apps Remaining Unchanged, Confirms IT and Telecom Minister

The recently passed Telecom Bill in India has sparked concerns over the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) players or apps. However, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has clarified that these apps will continue to be regulated the existing IT Act, rather than the new telecom bill.

“There is no coverage of OTT in the new telecom bill passed the Parliament. OTT has been regulated the IT Act of 2000 and continues to be regulated the IT Act,” stated Vaishnaw in an interview with The Economic Times.

This clarification from the IT and Telecom Minister is likely to alleviate concerns raised app makers who were uncertain about the implications of the Telecom Bill on their platforms.

The Telecom Bill, which will replace several outdated acts, including the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act of 1950, has already been passed the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It now awaits presidential assent to become law.

One of the key features of the bill enables the government to intercept and disclose messages to investigative agencies in an “intelligible format,” as well as establish encryption standards. This aspect of the bill raises concerns about the potential impact on end-to-end encrypted messaging services like Signal and WhatsApp.

Industry bodies, including the Broadband India Forum (BIF), have emphasized the need for clarity in the bill to ensure the continued growth of the digital economy and increased internet and broadband penetration. BIF, whose members include Amazon, Google, Meta, Netflix, and OneWeb, believes that clear regulations will provide a significant boost to the digital ecosystem.

In conclusion, while the Telecom Bill does not encompass regulations for OTT apps, concerns remain regarding the interception of messages and its implications for encrypted messaging services. Nevertheless, the government’s clarification on the continued regulation of OTT apps under the existing IT Act provides some reassurance to app developers and stakeholders.