The Battle for Telangana Elections Rages On: A Social Media Perspective

With the Telangana elections just around the corner, the political battleground is heating up once again. While the leaders of major parties have resumed their public meetings after a brief hiatus for Diwali, the online battlefield seems to be even more relentless, unaffected holidays.

A closer look at the social media landscape reveals an intriguing dynamic. The BRS party and Congress are engaged in a fierce head-to-head competition, leaving the BJP seemingly out of the race entirely. BRS has strategically tapped into the power of influencers and small artists to drive their campaign, promoting Telangana as a shining success under KCR’s nine-year rule. Social media platforms are teeming with captivating reels and videos that convey this message.

On the other hand, Congress has launched an incredibly effective and captivating campaign. Designed Sunil Kangolu, their ads have become the talk of the town, with their bullet-point messages leaving a lasting impact on viewers. What sets Congress apart is their clever use of invoking KCR himself in the ads, which has contributed to their virality on social media platforms. Despite facing a setback with the Election Commission’s ban on airing these ads on TV, they continue to thrive online, spreading like wildfire through social media and WhatsApp.

At this juncture, Congress appears to be leading the race against BRS, raising anticipation about their potential impact on voters. In stark contrast, the BJP is conspicuously absent from this space. Their lackluster efforts in producing quality ads have failed to make any significant impact. Rumors circulating within political circles suggest that the BJP is facing funding challenges, as the central party reportedly denied funds to the state unit for the election and advised them to rely on their own resources.

As the Telangana elections draw nearer, the battle on social media intensifies. While BRS and Congress go head-to-head, capturing the attention and imagination of the electorate, the BJP lags behind due to their lack of effective campaigning. Only time will tell how these online skirmishes will influence the voters and shape the outcome of this crucial election.

