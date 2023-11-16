Hyderabad’s Political Rivalry Heats Up on Social Media

The battle for supremacy in Hyderabad’s political landscape has spilled over onto social media platforms, with the BRS and Congress parties engaging in a war of words ahead of the Telangana assembly elections. Both parties have turned to hashtags and catchy slogans to rally support and mock their opponents.

The Telangana Congress, in an attempt to counter the BRS’s social media trends, recently used the hashtag “#CurrentaaCongressaa” on their official page. The hashtag was intended to highlight the current status of the Congress party and poke fun at their rival. However, the BRS quickly responded, thanking the Congress party for their participation in the hashtag and sarcastically suggesting that Congress supporters would also vote for the BRS in the upcoming elections.

The exchange between the two parties caught the attention of social media users, with many finding humor in the Congress party’s failed attempt to score political points. The comment section of the post was filled with laughter and mockery, further fueling the rivalry between the BRS and Congress.

While social media platforms have become battlegrounds for political parties to engage with their supporters and opponents, it is important to remember that these online interactions do not necessarily reflect the true sentiments of the electorate. The impact of social media on actual voting behavior is still a topic of debate among political scientists and researchers.

As the Telangana assembly elections draw closer, it is clear that both the BRS and Congress parties are leveraging social media to reach out to voters and shape public opinion. Whether these online campaigns will translate into real electoral success remains to be seen.

– Source: Hyderabad Times

