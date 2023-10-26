BJP and Jana Sena Party to Discuss Seat-Sharing for Telangana Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are gearing up for seat-sharing discussions ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. This move comes following a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy, along with JSP leader and actor Pawan Kalyan in Delhi. The leaders engaged in a 40-minute long discussion exploring the possibility of an electoral alliance for the November 30th election to the 119-member Telangana Assembly.

During the meeting, Amit Shah urged Kishan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan to collaborate and reach an agreement on seat allocation Friday, when he is scheduled to visit Hyderabad. Both parties have agreed to hold internal talks and present concrete proposals. JSP, which is part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has expressed its desire to contest in 32 seats, primarily in undivided Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Medak, and Nalgonda districts.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy and party MP K. Laxman met with Pawan Kalyan to request his support in campaigning for BJP candidates. However, Pawan Kalyan informed them that JSP intends to contest a minimum of 30 seats. He assured them that he would communicate with BJP central leaders regarding this matter.

The BJP recently announced its list of candidates for 52 constituencies, some of which align with the seats that JSP wishes to contest. It remains to be seen how these conflicting interests will be addressed the two parties.

FAQs:

Q: Which parties are holding seat-sharing discussions for the Telangana Assembly elections?

A: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are engaging in seat-sharing talks.

Q: What did Union Home Minister Amit Shah request Kishan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan to do?

A: Amit Shah urged them to collaborate and reach an agreement on seat allocation Friday.

Q: How many seats does JSP want to contest in Telangana?

A: JSP intends to contest in 32 seats, primarily in undivided Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Medak, and Nalgonda districts.

Q: What is the BJP’s stance on forming alliances in Telangana?

A: The BJP plans to ally only with JSP and not with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Q: Who will Pawan Kalyan ally with in Andhra Pradesh?

A: Pawan Kalyan has announced an alliance with the TDP for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.