Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi Utilizes Diverse Media Channels to Foster Positive Perception

Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has been proactive in utilizing various media channels to establish a positive perception of its governance among voters in the state. From FM radio talk shows to YouTube videos and LinkedIn interactions, the party has strategically leveraged different platforms to engage with the public.

One notable example is the YouTube channel featuring BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR. Despite his busy schedule during the assembly polls, KTR took the time to showcase his culinary skills while discussing important issues that impact the state. The video quickly gained traction, amassing 2.2 million views within two days of its release.

In addition to YouTube, the party has also incorporated television interviews and collaborations with popular Telugu actors to establish a wider reach. These efforts aim to constantly release fresh content involving KTR to maintain the public’s interest and prevent content cannibalization. The content creation process involves over 750 personnel across 120 social media war rooms in the state. They work diligently to develop engaging content that highlights the BRS government’s accomplishments and combat misinformation through fact-checking.

Beyond traditional media channels, the BRS party actively utilizes social and digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and ShareChat to promote positive content about the party. The party has created and managed around 17,000 WhatsApp groups across the state with a cumulative membership of over 1.6 million individuals. These groups receive daily updates in various formats, including text, video, and photographs, to keep members informed.

Moreover, the BRS party has adopted a unique approach to reach individuals who have a neutral perspective or do not belong to the party. Through exclusive interactions with these individuals, the party aims to provide unbiased answers to critical questions and present a balanced picture. Notable interactions include KTR’s conversations with political analyst Prof Nageshwar and Loksatta founder and former IAS officer Jayaprakash Narayana, which further demonstrates the party’s commitment to engaging with diverse viewpoints.

To expand its reach beyond regional boundaries, the BRS party has recently tapped into the vast professional network of LinkedIn. This move allows the party to connect with professionals both within and outside the state, creating a broader scope for engagement and awareness.

The BRS party’s multi-channel approach underscores its commitment to fostering positive perception and engaging with voters through diverse platforms. By embracing innovative strategies that span traditional and digital media, the party effectively communicates its achievements and promotes its governance initiatives to the people of Telangana.

