Micro-Influencers Redefine Political Advertising in India

Political advertising in India has taken a unique turn with the rise of micro-influencers. These social media users, with their large followings and persuasive capabilities, have become a popular choice for political parties looking to promote their candidates. However, there are certain rules in place to ensure fair campaigning practices.

To avoid being classified as candidate expenditure, micro-influencers are instructed not to use the names or pictures of candidates or endorse individual candidates. This strategy has caused frustration among opposition party leaders who believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spending excessive amounts of money on influencer campaigns.

The Congress party, on the other hand, claims that they lack the funds necessary to engage in this type of campaigning. They admit to attempting to hire a limited number of micro-influencers but were unable to find an agency willing to take on the task.

Unlike traditional advertisements, social media testimonial-like videos created micro-influencers are not subjected to the scrutiny of the Election Commission of India (ECI). This exemption exists because the candidate and political party are not directly involved in the production and dissemination of these videos.

While this type of advertising presents a challenge for the ECI, as it blurs the lines between political campaigning and freedom of expression, some believe that regulation is necessary. TS Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner, suggests that the ECI should consider implementing regulations to address this form of advertising.

In the meantime, the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana has emphasized that political parties must seek prior approval from the State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee for advertisements on platforms like YouTube. However, it is important to note that his statement pertains only to party advertisements and not surrogate ones.

