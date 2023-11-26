Election Campaign Gets Creative with Wedding-Style Voting Invitation Card

Hyderabad: As the election campaign in Warangal West reaches its climax, one contestant is making waves with a unique and eye-catching approach. The latest strategy to woo voters has come in the form of a voting invitation card that resembles a wedding invitation.

Designed Gande Kalpana Naveen, a prominent leader from the BRS party and corporator of GWMC 28th division, this innovative invitation aims to encourage voters to cast their ballots for Nannapuneni Narender, the BRS candidate for Warangal West.

The polling for the upcoming elections is scheduled to take place on November 30, with the counting of votes set to be carried out on December 3.

The wedding-style voting invitation card has captured the attention of netizens and has quickly gone viral on social media platforms. Its unique design and creative concept have made it a talking point among the voters in Warangal West. This unconventional approach is a departure from traditional campaign materials and demonstrates a fresh perspective on engaging voters.

By combining the joyous symbol of a wedding invitation with the importance of voting, the organizers of Nannapuneni Narender’s campaign hope to create a connection with voters and emphasize the significance of their participation in the electoral process.

FAQ:

Q: Who designed the wedding-style voting invitation card?

A: The wedding-style voting invitation card was designed Gande Kalpana Naveen, a leader from the BRS party and corporator of GWMC 28th division.

Q: When is the polling scheduled to take place?

A: The polling is scheduled for November 30.

Q: When will the counting of votes be carried out?

A: The counting of votes will be conducted on December 3.