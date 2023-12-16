Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks Silence on Abuse Accusations

Summary: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded to allegations of abuse leveled against him his girlfriend ‘Yailin Las Mas Viral’. In a 20-minute live session, 6ix9ine shared videos and gave his side of the story, claiming that he has been the victim of domestic violence.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has taken to social media to defend himself against accusations of abuse brought forth his girlfriend, Yailin Las Mas Viral. The Dominican artist was recently pictured with visible bruises, which led to widespread speculation and concern.

In a live session lasting 20 minutes, 6ix9ine addressed the allegations, presenting what he referred to as “receipts” to support his claims. The rapper expressed concern for Yailin’s well-being, stating that she may be suffering from postpartum depression. He shared disturbing videos that showcased Yailin violently attacking him with a blunt object and even threatening him with a knife.

Acknowledging that he wanted to handle the matter privately, 6ix9ine claimed that his hand was forced a Dominican radio host, Prince Matias. The host allegedly encouraged followers to sign up for his Whatsapp channel to view pictures of Yailin’s injuries. 6ix9ine pleaded for responsible handling of the situation, emphasizing that Yailin needs help and not exploitation for entertainment or gossip.

6ix9ine also used his social media platform to address those he believed were orchestrating a campaign against him. He shared screenshots of videos featuring Yailin’s violent actions, asking if they were not enough evidence to counter the accusations being made.

The current status of 6ix9ine’s relationship with Yailin remains uncertain, but indications suggest that it may be coming to an end. The rapper’s primary focus is to clear his name and seek appropriate resolution for the matter at hand, without contributing to further gossip or scandal.