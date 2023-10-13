The Influence of Social Media on the Rapid Maturation of Young Girls

Teenage girls today are facing heightened expectations of beauty and maturity, thanks to the influence of social media. The rise and omnipresence of social media platforms have led to an average of nine hours a day being spent teenagers looking at screens, many of which are dedicated to social media. It is within these platforms that pervasive images and messages of idealized beauty are perpetuated, creating an echo chamber that distorts teenage girls’ perceptions of what they should look like.

One of the troubling consequences of this influence is the obsession with skincare routines, particularly among teenage girls. Retinol, a type of vitamin A commonly used in anti-aging creams, has found its way into the skincare routines of young teens. Despite its intended use for older consumers, teenagers are using such products in the hopes of preventing aging. This unnecessary use of harsh skincare products can be detrimental to the young and healthy skin of teens, exposing them to potential damage from pollution and UV rays.

Beyond the physical consequences, there is also a destructive impact on the self-esteem of teenage girls. The constant bombardment of images of the “ideal” body type leads many girls to believe that they should be mimicking the appearances of celebrities and influencers. They resort to extreme measures such as excessive makeup, restrictive diets, and unhealthy workout routines in pursuit of this unattainable standard. However, what they fail to realize is that most of these individuals go to great lengths behind the scenes to maintain their physical appearance, including extreme diets, excessive exercise, and even cosmetic surgery.

As social media continues to be an integral part of teenage life, these damaging trends will persist, negatively impacting the self-esteem of young girls and robbing them of their youth. Instead of focusing on fitting into a narrow beauty standard, teenage girls should be enjoying their childhood and embracing the blissful moments of their youth. It is crucial for society to address this issue and promote a healthier and more realistic understanding of beauty and self-worth.

