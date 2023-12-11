New Article Title: Teen Social Media Use Remains High Despite Concerns

Summary: A recent survey conducted the Pew Research Center reveals that despite growing concerns about the impact of social media on youth, U.S. teens are still heavily engaged with online platforms. YouTube continues to be the most widely used platform among teens, with roughly nine-in-ten reporting its use. TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram also remain popular choices. However, Facebook and Twitter (recently renamed to ‘X’) have seen a decline in teen usage over the past decade. Interestingly, the survey found that teens’ site and app usage has remained relatively stable since last year, with TikTok usage remaining statistically unchanged. Additionally, the survey introduced the BeReal app, revealing that 13% of teens reported using it. The study also provides insights into how often teens visit these platforms and how usage differs across demographic groups, such as gender, race and ethnicity, age, and household income.

Article:

Despite concerns surrounding social media’s impact on teenagers, the latest survey conducted the Pew Research Center paints a picture of continued engagement with online platforms. The survey, conducted from September 26th to October 23rd, 2023, among 1,453 U.S. teens aged 13 to 17, explored social media use, internet habits, and device ownership.

YouTube remains the dominant force in teenagers’ lives, with approximately nine out of ten teens reporting its usage. TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram also maintain their popularity among this age group, with majorities of teens revealing their usage of these platforms. For older teens in the 15 to 17 age range, this trend is even more pronounced, as approximately seventy percent report using these platforms.

However, Facebook and Twitter (recently renamed to ‘X’) have seen a decline in popularity among teens over the past decade. While Facebook once dominated the social media landscape for American youth, its usage has dropped significantly from 71% in 2014-2015 to a mere 33% today. Twitter has also experienced a decline in its teenage user base, albeit at a slower rate than Facebook.

Interestingly, the survey indicates that teen usage of online platforms has remained relatively stable since the previous year. Although TikTok remains popular, the percentage of teen users has not significantly changed. Moreover, the survey introduced the BeReal app, with 13% of teens reporting its usage.

When examining the frequency of visits to online platforms, YouTube takes the lead as the most frequently visited platform teenagers. Approximately seventy percent of teens visit YouTube daily, with 16% claiming to be on the site almost constantly. TikTok follows closely, with 58% of teens reporting daily usage and 17% describing their TikTok use as almost constant. Snapchat and Instagram both see daily usage from around half of all teens, but Snapchat had a larger share of respondents reporting almost constant usage compared to Instagram.

The survey also reveals how usage patterns differ across demographic groups. Teenage girls are more likely than boys to report almost constant usage of TikTok and Snapchat. On the other hand, boys are more likely to use platforms such as Discord, Twitch, Reddit, and YouTube. There are also notable differences among racial and ethnic groups, with Black and Hispanic teens reporting higher percentages of almost constant usage on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok compared to White teens.

In terms of age differences, older teens (15 to 17 years old) are more likely to use various platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit. Younger teens (13 and 14 years old) show lower usage percentages. Additionally, lower-income households display higher Facebook usage compared to teens from higher-income households.

While concerns may persist about the impact of social media on teenagers, this survey highlights the continued popularity and constant usage of online platforms among U.S. teens. Despite shifting preferences, YouTube remains the most widely used platform, with TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram also holding their ground. Understanding these usage patterns across different demographic groups provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of teen social media engagement.