LinkedIn’s Surprising Appeal to Gen Z: A Wholesome Professional Network

LinkedIn, often seen as a necessary evil for many professionals, is finding new popularity among Gen Z users. While adults may view the platform as cold and transactional, younger users are embracing it as a positive and wholesome space for connection and celebration of professional and academic success. This shift in perception has contributed to the platform’s growth and a 41 percent increase in content posted between spring 2021 and spring 2023.

According to Ana Homayoun, a private academic adviser, Gen Z’s attraction to LinkedIn is driven various factors. First, high schoolers are increasingly skeptical of the value of college and see LinkedIn as an alternative or complementary way to gather information about careers and build professional networks. Homayoun also notes that LinkedIn teens can be found across the class divide, with both privileged kids and strivers using the platform to stay on top or work their way up.

The trend is evident among high school students, with many already creating LinkedIn profiles and using the platform to connect with others in their fields of interest. For example, Ellery Spikes, a senior at a selective public school in New York City, interned at Morgan Stanley and found that having a LinkedIn profile was suggested facilitators as a way to promote oneself professionally.

Zachary Clifton, a high school senior and passionate LinkedIn user, has been on the platform since he was 14. Clifton uses LinkedIn to showcase his academic achievements, student leadership work, and even writes opinion pieces for local papers. He has found success on the platform, from receiving awards to landing his dream summer job as a counselor for the New York Times’ Summer Academy.

LinkedIn’s appeal to Gen Z goes beyond job opportunities. It provides a space where users can learn about different careers, connect with professionals, and get a head start on building their professional networks. With the rising cost of college and the ever-changing job market, it’s no wonder that Gen Z sees value in utilizing LinkedIn to navigate their future paths.

