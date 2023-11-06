Unveiling the Dark Side of Social Media Influence: The Rise of Youth Gangs in Sikar

Over the past decade, the district of Sikar has witnessed a disturbing trend that has left authorities and citizens concerned – the rise of youth gangs engaged in criminal activities and organized crimes. What’s more alarming is the role that social media, desire for influence, and community support play in attracting young adults to these dangerous paths.

Prince Singh, a teenager with 5,000 followers on Instagram, has become a prominent figure in this underworld. Through his reels showcasing guns and SUVs, he presents himself as a community hero, often emphasizing his caste identity to solidify his influence within his community. Sadly, Singh’s story is not unique. Many other teenagers have willingly joined gangs, lured the glamour and power it offers.

The impact of social media cannot be ignored in this context. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook provide an easily accessible stage for these young gang members to flaunt their illegal activities, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain a following. In some cases, they even share posts of notorious gangsters, idolizing their criminal behavior.

The district of Sikar is no stranger to the consequences of this rising phenomenon. Gang wars have resulted in numerous murders over the years, leaving a trail of violence in their wake. Shockingly, some gangsters have even become idols to the youth, perpetuating a cycle of criminal influence.

The failure of successive administrations and people’s representatives to address this issue has exacerbated the problem. Over the past 20 years, a lack of monitoring and intervention has allowed criminal gangs to thrive in the region, with little regard for the safety and well-being of the community.

As the upcoming assembly polls approach, concerned citizens and businesspeople are speaking up about the deep-rooted nexus between criminals and the political class in Sikar. However, the anonymity of those who voice their concerns highlights the prevailing fear surrounding these gangs and their ties to influential figures.

Extortion cases have been on the rise, with businesses, coaching centers, schools, and colleges becoming prime targets. Proprietors and owners are often coerced into making poll donations, and even small grocery shop owners receive threatening calls demanding money.

It is imperative that immediate actions are taken to address the root causes of this issue. Efforts must be made to educate and guide the youth, instilling values that promote positive and lawful behavior. Additionally, social media platforms need to implement stricter policies to curb the glorification of criminal activities and provide a safer online environment.

As Sikar grapples with this alarming rise in youth gangs and organized crime, it is high time for the community, law enforcement agencies, and policymakers to come together and devise comprehensive strategies to reclaim the district’s peace and security.

