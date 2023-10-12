America’s Generation Z Prefers YouTube Over Netflix, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted investment bank Piper Sandler reveals that American teens, who have grown up with streaming as a part of their daily lives, now prefer watching videos on YouTube over Netflix. This marks a significant shift in preferences, as Netflix has long been the dominant player in the streaming industry.

The survey, which is the 46th semi-annual survey of teens conducted Piper Sandler, gathered data from nearly 10,000 members of Generation Z across 49 states. The participants, with an average age between 15 and 16, were asked about their favorite brands, social media sites, gadgets, celebrities, and how they like to spend their time and money. One of the key findings of the survey was the increasing popularity of YouTube as a video consumption platform.

According to CNBC, teens reported spending 29.1% of their daily video consumption time on YouTube, surpassing Netflix for the first time at 28.7%. This indicates a rise in YouTube’s popularity since the spring, while Netflix saw a decline. Hulu ranked third with a 7% share, while Prime Video and Disney+ also gained time share.

The survey does not provide a clear reason for YouTube’s rising popularity among Generation Z, but Piper Sandler analysts speculate that the increasing competition and the improvement of content on YouTube may have contributed to this trend. With a plethora of choices available in the streaming industry, it seems that teenagers are finding YouTube to be a more appealing option than Netflix.

Overall, this survey highlights the changing consumption habits of American teens and the growing influence of YouTube as a preferred platform for video content. As streaming services continue to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these preferences evolve further and how the industry adapts to meet the needs of this young generation.

