TikTok Trend Encourages Shoplifting with Videos Going Viral

A concerning trend has emerged on TikTok, where teenagers are posting videos and sharing tips on how to shoplift more effectively. The hashtag “borrow tip and tricks” has gained almost 9 billion views on the platform, with users sharing stories, experiences, and even providing actual advice on how to successfully break the law.

These videos are essentially tutorials on shoplifting, treating the act as a game and showcasing stolen items as achievements. Not only are random teens participating in this trend, but even alleged store employees are sharing tips on how to avoid detection. One video a Target worker has gained over 7.1 million views for its shoplifting advice.

This trend highlights the alarming lack of respect for law enforcement and the law itself. This disrespect has been growing since the pandemic, and failing to prosecute individuals for smaller crimes only emboldens them to commit more serious offenses. If left unchecked, shoplifters may progress to stealing cars and engaging in armed robbery.

Unfortunately, this trend is not surprising, as it reflects a decline in law and order in American cities. Many stores are leaving crime-ridden areas for safer locations due to the lack of support from authorities. The disregard for consequences and the focus on appeasing certain groups has led to a society where criminals are not held accountable for their actions.

It is disheartening that other countries and even the younger generation mock and ridicule our political leaders, as they exploit the chaos and perpetuate the idea that the rule of law is irrelevant. Unless there is a shift towards prioritizing public safety and enforcing consequences for criminal behavior, this concerning trend and its implications will continue to plague our society.

**Definitions:**

– Shoplifting: The act of stealing goods from a store or place of business.

– TikTok: A popular social media platform where users can create and share short videos.

– Hashtag: A word or phrase preceded the pound sign (#) used on social media to group posts on a specific topic.



**Sources:**

– No specific sources were mentioned.