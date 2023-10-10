Teenagers on TikTok Shop are Making Millions of Views, Despite Being Minors

High schoolers on TikTok are finding success in social media marketing with a new feature called TikTok Shop. Despite the fact that TikTok prohibits minors from participating in the program, teenagers are using this feature to generate millions of views. NBC News discovered six TikTok accounts of creators under the age of 18 who have published numerous TikTok Shop videos in the past two weeks.

TikTok, in response to questions about the presence of teens on TikTok Shop, stated that they are continuously evolving their safeguards and taking steps to address this issue. When signing up for an account, TikTok asks users for their age, but this offers a loophole for kids to pretend to be older.

TikTok Shop, launched in September, has gained immense popularity and has become a platform for commission-based marketing. Users can advertise any product available on the app and receive a percentage of the sale. The company has made it easy for both large and small retailers to sell their products through TikTok Shop.

Videos on TikTok Shop are served to users through the same algorithm that determines the “For You” page, resulting in videos that quickly gain engagement being pushed out to a larger audience almost instantly. This has led to a flood of TikTok Shop videos marketing a variety of products, including health supplements and gadgets that may seem too good to be true.

While many creators on TikTok Shop are adults who either make or are sponsored the companies they advertise, some teenagers have joined in as well. They have been filming videos in high schools during breaks and even during class. Some creators are not even using or buying the products they advertise; they simply overlay text on a background and repeatedly publish videos with slight differences to try and gain algorithmic success.

The TikTok Shop feature is not intended for use minors, but the voluntary age submission process allows teenagers to slip through the cracks. TikTok Shop Content Policy specifically prohibits creators from targeting minors with their content or trying to persuade them or their parents to buy products or services.

It is worth mentioning that much of the merchandise being sold on TikTok Shop comes from China, even though it is being sold creators in the US. This raises questions about the authenticity and safety of these products.

TikTok Shop has been compared to Chinese fast-fashion giants, but executives at TikTok reportedly view it more like Amazon. It represents a new concept of fast-advertising production rather than fast-fashion production. TikTok Shop is a no-holds-barred approach to affiliate marketing, reminiscent of the early-to-mid-2000s bloggers.

In conclusion, despite TikTok’s restrictions on minors using the TikTok Shop feature, teenagers are finding ways to create successful marketing campaigns and generate millions of views. This highlights the influence and popularity of TikTok Shop, as well as the need for stronger safeguards to prevent underage users from participating in the program.

