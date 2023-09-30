Teenager Arrested in Connection with Death of Woman Filmed and Shared on Social Media

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Co. Offaly, Ireland. The woman, who was in her 40s, was discovered at a residential property in Rahan outside Tullamore. According to Gardaí, a male child was arrested at the scene following reports of a violent incident. The teenager is currently being detained at a garda station in the Midlands.

In the wake of the incident, investigators and local representatives have urged social media users not to share footage of the attack. An appeal from An Garda Síochána states, “Images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps and is appealing to any person who receives these images not to share the content further.” This plea is supported Independent Offaly County Councillor Sandy Feehan-Smollen, who warned of the potential trauma that sharing the footage could inflict on children who come across it.

The Church of Ireland’s Tullamore Union of Parishes also echoed the call to action, requesting parents to speak to their children and ask them to delete any images they may have received.

Gardaí have made it clear that the teenager is known to the woman and that they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed, and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed. An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station to aid in the ongoing investigation.