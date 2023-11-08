Teenage Girl Films and Participates in Gang Assault on Social Media

A teenage girl was involved in a shocking incident where she facilitated and filmed a gang attack on another youth in Dublin. The incident was shared on the popular social media app, Snapchat. The girl, who was 17 years old at the time, later assaulted a concerned woman who tried to help another girl who was unwell on the side of the road.

In court, the troubled teen pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to the victims. However, it is worth noting that she had no prior convictions and had managed to stay out of trouble since the incidents occurred in February and May last year. The girl’s remorse and positive transformation were acknowledged Judge Paul Kelly, who took into account her successful academic results and college placement offer.

During the first incident, the teenager facilitated the attack on the male youth but did not actively participate in the beating. However, she filmed the assault, which was later uploaded to Snapchat. A male co-defendant involved in the attack has already been sentenced to community service.

The second incident took place in Baldoyle, where a passing motorist noticed a teenage girl with a group. Concerned for the girl’s well-being, the woman, herself a mother, approached to offer assistance. Unfortunately, a verbal altercation ensued, and the defendant, along with another girl, attacked the woman. The victim suffered injuries to her body, neck, and face, including bruising and a broken nose.

While the defense claimed that the defendant acted in support of her friend, the court was told that her accomplice was primarily responsible for causing the injuries. The defendant’s remorse and efforts to improve her life were acknowledged the defense counsel, who highlighted her engagement with the Probation Service, a drug addiction treatment program, and a bail supervision scheme.

In an effort to show her remorse, the teen offered €500 to each victim. The judge ordered her to continue attending counseling and supervision from the Probation Service. The defense barrister requested that the court consider not giving her client a criminal record, a request that Judge Kelly said he would consider if updated reports are favorable and the teen avoids further trouble. The case is set to resume in May.

