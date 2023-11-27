New Study Shows Increase in Online Exploitation of Teens: What Parents Need to Know

A recent study has revealed alarming statistics about the increasing exploitation of teenagers on social media platforms. According to the study, there has been a significant rise in “sextortion” cases, where criminals threaten victims to provide sexual imagery, meet in person, or pay with money or gift cards. These cases have seen a staggering 600 percent increase in North Carolina alone between 2021 and 2022. The FBI has also issued a warning about the rise of financially motivated sextortion schemes targeting mostly males aged 14 to 17.

It is crucial for parents to be aware of the signs of exploitation and take steps to safeguard their children online. The study found that offenders often contact victims through online gaming, gaming consoles, live streaming, video platforms, instant messaging apps, and social media. To prevent such incidents from occurring, parents should educate their children about online safety and implement certain measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is sextortion?

Sextortion is a form of exploitation where criminals coerce victims into providing sexual imagery, meeting for sex, or paying them with money or gift cards threatening to expose or publish explicit content of the victim.

2. What platforms are commonly used offenders?

Offenders often use online gaming, gaming consoles, live streaming or video platforms, instant messaging apps, and social media to contact their victims.

3. Who are the most vulnerable targets?

The study found that teenage boys aged 14 to 17 are increasingly targeted for financial extortion, while girls are more often extorted for compromising photos or to meet for sex.

4. How can parents protect their children online?

Parents should encourage their children to only chat with known friends and ignore messages from strangers. It’s also important to educate children about the risks of online communication, limit the information shared online, and encourage them to report any suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

The study emphasizes that the social media landscape is constantly evolving, with new platforms gaining popularity among teenagers. Therefore, parents must stay informed about the latest online trends and remain vigilant to protect their children from online exploitation. By ensuring open communication and implementing proactive safety measures, parents can help create a safer online environment for their teenagers.