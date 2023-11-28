FBI Sees Significant Increase in Online Exploitation of Teens in North Carolina

According to a recent webinar North Carolina officials, there has been a 600 percent increase in “sextortion” cases in the state between 2021 and 2022. “Sextortion” refers to cases where criminals threaten victims to expose explicit content unless they provide more sexual imagery, meet for sex, or pay with money or gift cards.

The FBI has issued warnings about financially motivated sextortion schemes targeting young males aged 14 to 17, with some victims as young as 10. Girls are more often targeted for explicit photos or physical meetings, while boys are increasingly targeted for financial gain.

Offenders use various online platforms to contact their victims, including gaming, streaming, instant messaging apps, and social media. The consequences of “sextortion” can be severe, with some young people even taking their own lives due to fear and shame.

To stay safe online, children should only chat with known friends, be cautious of strangers, remember that chats and media are saved and shared, limit personal information shared online, and report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

The concern over online exploitation is growing, as evidenced the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children receiving over 32 million reports of suspected child exploitation in the past year. Child pornography and sextortion cases make up a significant portion of these reports.

In North Carolina, tips about cyber child exploitation have more than tripled from 2019 to 2022, with a projected increase this year. The social media landscape is constantly evolving, with platforms like TikTok becoming increasingly popular among teenagers.

It’s crucial for parents to be aware of the apps and platforms their children use and have open conversations about online safety. While the prevailing image of online exploitation involves stranger predators, the reality is much more diverse, including cases of abuse peers, young adult friends, and even trusted community members like teachers and coaches.

Addressing online exploitation requires a multifaceted approach, including prevention and intervention strategies that consider the complex dynamics of online abuse, such as connections to dating abuse, sexual bullying, and sexual harassment.

