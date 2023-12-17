Calgary Police and RCMP Arrest Fourth Individual in Ongoing Terrorism Investigation

Calgary Police and the RCMP have recently apprehended a fourth individual in connection to an ongoing terrorism investigation related to social media posts. This news surfaces on the same day that a 17-year-old, who was arrested earlier this year as part of the same investigation, was subjected to a terrorism peace bond, impelling him to refrain from utilizing social media platforms, attending LGBTQ events, and visiting synagogues. In the pursuit of a national security investigation, a 20-year-old and three teenagers, aged 15, 16, and 17, have been detained since June.

The most recent arrest involves a 16-year-old who was taken into police custody and subsequently released on Wednesday. Due to the protections granted to minors under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the teenagers involved have not been disclosed. The 16-year-old is now subject to stringent conditions for the following year, which encompasses abstaining from social media and participating in an intervention program that addresses ideological extremism. Furthermore, he is prohibited from attending LGBTQ events or synagogues.

During court proceedings, Justice John Shaw expressed concern over the teenager’s potential risk to the community, deeming him a high risk for joining an extremist group. An assessment revealed that the teen possesses a pathological fixation with Islamic extremist ideology, violence, and weapons. Justice Shaw emphasized the consequences of failing to comply with the conditions, emphasizing that such failure could result in a custodial sentence.

The teenager was discovered to be part of a Snapchat group known as “Islamic State Soldiers of Allah,” which comprised over a dozen participants. The group shared images and videos associated with ISIS recruitment, propaganda materials, suicide bombings, and acts of violence. Prosecutors are currently seeking peace bonds for all three teenagers involved.

In a separate development, a 20-year-old named Zakarya Hussein recently pleaded guilty to facilitating terrorist activity. Hussein admitted to posting concerning materials, including videos, messages, and instructions on creating explosive devices, on various messaging and social media platforms such as Telegram, TikTok, and Snapchat. His activities targeted Calgary’s LGBTQ community, with his online history containing searches for LGBTQ-related events and extremist ideologies inciting violence against the gay community. Hussein’s sentencing is scheduled for next year, while the two other teenagers involved in the investigation will return to court in January.