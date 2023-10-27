Unfollowing Drama: Jenelle Evans Sends a Message to Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans, former star of Teen Mom, has made a bold move on Instagram unfollowing her husband David Eason. This comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation Child Protective Services (CPS) regarding abuse claims made their son Jace, as well as the leak of private text messages involving David’s ex-wife. While Jenelle still follows David’s business page, her decision to unfollow his personal account has not gone unnoticed fans.

The unfollowing has sparked speculation among fans about the state of Jenelle and David’s relationship. One fan even suggested that it may be related to the leaked text messages, stating, “David can abuse her kids all day everyday with not even a second thought, but the minute he might be contacting another girl all bets are off.” Others commented on the impact this may have on their children, expressing concern for their well-being.

Although the specifics of the leaked text messages have not been revealed, it seems that they have caused some turmoil within the couple’s relationship. David shared screenshots of his conversations with Jenelle where she asked about picking up their son Kaiser, which led to David venting about their relationship to his ex-wife. The content of these messages has been described as “inappropriate” David’s ex-wife.

While the investigation into Jace’s abuse claims continues, Jenelle has stood David’s side and defended him against the allegations. She has praised his patience and rejected the accusations as untrue. However, her decision to unfollow him on social media raises questions about the current state of their relationship and adds fuel to the ongoing drama surrounding their family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why did Jenelle Evans unfollow her husband on Instagram?

Jenelle Evans unfollowed her husband, David Eason, on Instagram amidst an ongoing CPS investigation into abuse claims made their son Jace and the leak of private text messages involving David’s ex-wife. The specific reason for Jenelle’s unfollowing remains unknown.

How have fans reacted to Jenelle’s unfollowing?

Fans have expressed various opinions and concerns regarding Jenelle’s unfollowing. Some speculate that it may be related to the leaked text messages, while others worry about the impact on their children. There is a strong interest in the state of Jenelle and David’s relationship.

What are the details of the leaked text messages?

The specific content of the leaked text messages has not been disclosed. However, they reportedly involve discussions between David and his ex-wife about picking up their daughter. Some of the messages have been described as “inappropriate.”

How has Jenelle defended her husband against the abuse claims?

Jenelle has consistently defended David against the abuse allegations, stating that they are untrue. She has praised his patience and emphasized his close relationship with their children. Despite the unfollowing on Instagram, Jenelle has expressed her support for David throughout the ongoing investigation.