Jenelle Evans Slams Mother for Son’s Allegations in Deleted TikTok Video

Jenelle Evans, known for her appearance on the reality show Teen Mom, recently posted and deleted a TikTok video where she expressed her anger towards her mother, Barbara, after her teenage son, Jace, accused her husband, David Eason, of assault. The video showed Jenelle lip-syncing to the lyrics of Eminem’s song “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” and included text that referenced toxic parents.

Jace, who is 14 years old, had reportedly run away from home for the third time in the past two months. When he was found and taken to the hospital, he allegedly claimed that David had physically attacked him. According to a source, Jace had marks on his neck and arms and there were witnesses present during the incident. The source also stated that a ring camera had captured the incident on film.

David responded to the allegations on Facebook, claiming that the police reports were falsified and that lies were being spread about the situation. The alleged incident was first reported when Jenelle called 911 from Barbara’s home, where Jace was initially believed to be hiding.

Jenelle has been vocal on social media about her belief that her mother is behind the allegations and is trying to make their family look bad. Despite her son’s claims, she maintains that her husband is a free man.

It is important to note that the information in this article is based on reports and sources, and the truth of the situation may vary.