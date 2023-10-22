Fans Mock Teen Mom Farrah Abraham’s Lack of Privacy Law Knowledge on TikTok

Fans of Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham have taken to mocking her for a major blunder during a recent TikTok live session. During the session, Abraham and her daughter Sophia were answering fan questions when the topic of school dress codes and piercings came up.

Sophia, who is 14 years old, stated that she doesn’t have to remove her piercings because she doesn’t attend a public school. This prompted Farrah to erupt in a rant against the education system, claiming that enforcing dress codes and piercings removal would be a violation of privacy and consent laws.

On social media, critics were quick to point out Farrah’s lack of knowledge and understanding of privacy law. Many found her statements to be misguided and uninformed.

One commenter sarcastically remarked about Farrah’s “Harvard education,” while another described her as “ignorant” and “loving to hear her own voice.” Others questioned how school dress codes could possibly violate privacy laws.

In reality, the requirement to remove piercings is generally common in public schools in the United States. Private schools and some charter schools tend to enforce stricter dress codes and piercing policies.

Although Farrah faced criticism for her lack of knowledge, fans were more accepting of Sophia’s style choices. The teen recently flaunted her purple hair, multiple piercings, and gothic makeup in another TikTok live feed. Fans praised Sophia’s unique and punkish appearance, with comments expressing admiration for her style.

Sources:

– The US Sun: [source]

– TikTok / Sophia Abraham: [source]

– Getty: [source]

– Instagram @farrahabraham: [source]

– TikTok/sophialabraham: [source]